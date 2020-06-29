Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor on Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

LAHORE: The government on Monday reopened the Kartarpur Corridor after three-and-a-half months to commemorate the death anniversary of Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

According to Sardar Gobind Singh, Head Granthi Darbar, Kartarpur, the death anniversary rituals of Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Darbar Baba Guru Nanak Kartarpur will begin at 12:30pm.

However, due to the lockdown, the entry to Kartarpur Gurdwara has been closed.

Gobind Singh said that the entire Sikh nation is immensely happy with the reopening of corridor after nearly four months.

He said that Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including Pakistan, would participate in prayer ceremony on the occasion while the Indian government should also allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur corridor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 last year but the corridor was closed after the outbreak of the Covid-19.

On the other hand, Pakistan had announced to open Kartarpur corridor on June 29 and India was also informed about the development but New Delhi had refused to open the corridor for its pilgrims.