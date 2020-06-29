Pakistan cricket squad undergoes Covid-19 testing in England

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team after reaching England has undergone Covid-19 testing on Monday at Worcestershire.

“After landing in Manchester the squad travelled via bus to reach Worcestershire,” said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here.

England and Wales Cricket Board medical penal conducted the Corona Virus tests of twenty players and twelve team officials who reached England in the first phase for playing three tests and a similar number of T20 games against the English side.

Pakistan cricket teams bowling coach Waqar Younis who reached England from Australia to join the team was also tested for Covid-19.