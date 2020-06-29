Judicial remand of Jang Group chief extended

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended the judicial remand of Jang Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mir Shakilur Rahman in the 34-year-old illegal plots allotment case for another 22 days.

Accountability judge Syed Jawadul Hassan directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce Mir on the expiry of his remand period on July 21.

The court was adjourned following a brief hearing wherein the NAB prosecutor and defence counsel appeared. The jail authorities did not produce Mir due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bureau last week filed a reference in an accountability court against Mir and had nominated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed in the Rs143.5 million scam.

NAB has alleged that Mir obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.