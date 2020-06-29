Govt asked to set up interfaith commission to address hatred, bigotry

–Interfaith leaders say state must respect, protect, promote and fulfill rights of every individual, protect all citizens

LAHORE: The Interfaith Advisory Commission of Pakistan (IACP) has demanded of the federal government to establish an independent, balanced and powerful commission of different religions and faiths to address the issue of increasing hatred, bigotry, and fanaticism in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the advisory body suggested that the proposed commission must address all violent incidents from district to provincial and federal levels and also establish clear and consensus-based recommendations after reviewing the on ground situation.

In this regard, Allama Shakeel-ur-Rehman Nasir, Javaid William, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, Professor Ashok Kumar, Dr Masood Mujahid, Professor Kalyan Singh, Allama Kazim Raza, and Hafiz Samiullah suggested that the police must take advice from the proposed commission before writing first information reports (FIR) and before any formal or informal investigation on sensitive issues.

They said that the proposed commission can also submit recommendations before the court after assessment of all religion-based cases. “We can observe easily that many people are facing issues in courts due to incorrect first information report by the police,” they said, adding that the courts can get some valuable feedback from the proposed advisory body.

Allama Shakeel-ur-Rehman Nasir requested the religious scholars and other faith leaders to guide the people as the national economy is challenged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Currently, approximately everyone is facing financial and health crisis due to coronavirus. We have no other option but to protect ourselves and our neighbourhood,” he said.

Javaid William, who heads the FACES Pakistan organisation, said that everyone must contribute in national unity as Pakistan belongs to all.

“We must remember that Pakistan is not for one community, religion, or sect, but that it belongs to all citizens born and raised here. We must keep an eye on reasons behind hatred. We believe in acceptance and respectful dialogue between different communities and faiths so everyone can live with their own religious commitments and practices,” he said.

Javaid also said that every person must accept the existence of people of other faiths in order to create a peaceful coexistence within a national framework.

Hafiz Samiullah said that recognition and acceptance of people of different faiths is mentioned in all sacred scriptures.

“We have to play our part in accepting and understanding different communities,” he said, asking the state to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of every individual and protect all its citizens either they are Muslims or other than Muslims.

Similarly, Professor Ashok Kumar and Professor Kalyan Singh also demanded that the government develop a clear strategy to stop religion-inspired violence and give protection to all citizens without discrimination.

Dr Masood Mujahid and Allama Kazim Raza also endorsed the setting up of the much-needed commission.

“We believe that no one should face hardships due to his or her faith,” they said, adding that the government must realise the valuable contribution and some relief due to the presence of this proposed commission.