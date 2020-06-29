ATC adjourns hearing in money laundering case against Altaf Hussain

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing in a case pertaining to money laundering and seditious activities and involving Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Husain and other accused till July 13.

The hearing was adjourned by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without holding of proceedings.

Hussain along with another party leader Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others were booked in the money laundering case.

The complainant had alleged that the MQM and its charity wing, Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF), were using multiple bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities was laundered.