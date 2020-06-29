ATC adjourns hearing in judge video scandal case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in the controversial video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till July 6.

During the hearing, defense completed arguments in the petition of two accused, Nasir and Hamza, which is seeking to remove terrorism clauses from the case.

The prosecution sought time to respond to the arguments. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till July 6.

During the hearing, the court also ordered to produce Mian Tariq who is in Multan jail in two other cases on the next hearing.