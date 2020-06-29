All four gunmen, who attacked PSX, killed, police say

KARACHI: Police killed all four assailants who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) compound in Karachi on Monday morning, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed to media.

Citing Memon, Reuters reported that those gunmen had attacked the compound with grenades and guns. “Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Nabi said.

Initial reports said that four attackers entered the building after 9 am and opened fire. A grenade attack was carried out at the entrance.

At least two civilians were killed in the attack and multiple were injured. Media reports suggest that number of casualties may increase.

Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that five bodies and seven injured including policemen have been brought at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi.

A clearance operation is underway in the vicinity. Weapons and hand grenades have also been recovered from the attackers.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal to probe the incident and present a report.

PSX Managing Director Farrukh Khan termed the attack “unfortunate” and praised the security forces for their timely response. While speaking to a private media outlet, he said the number of people in the compound was lower than normal due since many employees were working from home due to Covid-19.

Khan said that the terrorists had been intercepted outside the entrance and only one of them had entered the compound. None of them entered the trading hall or the building. He added that trading had not stopped and was still continuing.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the incident, saying that the attack was “akin to an attack on national security and economy”.

“Anti-state elements want to take advantage of the virus situation,” he said in the statement.

Shah also lauded the “prompt action” by police and Rangers and directed all law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant.

More details to follow