PML is ‘too busy’ to attend Imran’s dinner event tonight

ISLAMABAD: Days after the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), a now-former ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government at the Centre, parted ways with its coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), another member of the ruling alliance, has decided to not attend a tonight’s dinner event hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, an invitation for which has already been extended to the party, on account of “predecided commitments”.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister, in order to address reservations expressed by his government’s allies about the proposed federal budget, extended a dinner invitation to the member parties of the coalition. According to reports, the leadership of BNP-M was also invited however it decided against attending the event, scheduled to be hosted at Bani Gala, the premier’s official residence.

A spokesperson for PML confirmed that the federal government, in fact, contacted the party leadership and invited them to the dinner. However, he said, the Chaudhry brothers will not be attending because of their “busy schedules”.

Nonetheless, according to the spokesperson, the party will vote for the budget.

The prime minister will also reportedly take the ruling members of Parliament (MPs) into confidence regarding the policies of the government, including its approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been a matter of intense debate both on social and mainstream media.

Multiple reports, which cite sources, suggest that the purpose of the gathering is to ensure the presence of MPs of the ruling party and its allies in the National Assembly where the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 is pending approval. The premier is also expected to discuss the government’s strategy for the approval of the budget.

Besides, reports say, Imran will also address the concerns and grievances of miffed allies of the ruling party.

Yesterday, in a bid to placate his former coalition partner BNP-M, Prime Minister Imran had directed the federal ministries to implement the six percent job quota reserved for Balochistan.

The directives issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to all federal ministries and departments said that the prime minister has expressed serious concern over the non–implementation of the job quota.

“It should be implemented strictly in all ministries and government departments,” the official memorandum had said.

The PMO also summoned a record of all vacant posts on the reserved seats for Balochistan within 30 days.