Pak Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Sunday shot down yet another spy drone sent from India across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along LOC.”

The statement further said that the quadcopter had intruded 850 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, adding that this is 9th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.

Earlier on June 5, Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an “Indian spying quadcopter” allegedly intruding across the LoC.