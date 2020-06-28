Opposition parties not sincere with country, public: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the opposition parties are not sincere with the country and the public.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar and Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Sunday, Faraz said that opposition leaders, in their tenures looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and made properties worth billions of rupees abroad promoting their own business.

He said that the press conference of opposition leaders was nothing but a bundle of lies. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s steadfastness restored the global identity of the country and nation. He added that opposition has no sympathy for poor segment of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Production and Industries Hammad Azhar said that opposition has criticised the federal budget maintaining the previous tradition.

He said that the government has presented a “tax-free and balanced” budget despite financial constraints to provide relief to the public.

Azhar said to meet the challenge of global pandemic, the government ensured provision of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to over 16 million deserving families across the country. He said that relief package was also announced for over 3 million businessmen to overcome their financial difficulties.

He said that the criticism of opposition on increase of petroleum prices is baseless as petrol prices are still lower in Pakistan as compare to other regional countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is well aware about the problems of the people and it is working on fast track to provide all possible facilities.

He said that 200 panahgahs (shelter homes) across the country have been established on the directives of the prime minister to provide shelter to the labour class.

He also said that reforms are being introduced in different departments and soon improvement will be witnessed. The minister said that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have provided Sehat Insaaf Cards to deserving families.

He asked the Sindh government where it has spent the amount allocated for health, education and poverty alleviation in the province.

He expressed hope that the country will move forward in the leadership of PM Imran with support of the nation.

Earlier in the day, Faraz, while speaking at a cheques’ distribution ceremony among deserving media workers and press clubs, said that the government firmly believes in freedom of expression and would take all possible steps for resolving financial problems of the journalists.

The minister appreciated media’s role in creating awareness among masses to observe precautionary measures in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. He expressed determination to provide all possible facilities for the upgradation of press clubs and for this purpose more funds will be allocated in the coming years. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani was also present on the occasion.