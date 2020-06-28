Ope book exams

Open-book exams allow you to take notes, texts or resource materials into an exam situation. Main purpose of this test is to find your Level of reasoning , diversity of information and power of knowledge.This type of examination is a better option for Universities in this condition of lockdown. Online papers of different problems or questions can be uploaded to a relevant platform and then allow the students to re-uploaded after solving the questions within time limit.The questions should be of mix category, some questions of the relevant subject and others should be of general IQ level Problems.Open-book exams test your ability to quickly find relevant information and then to understand, analyse, apply knowledge and think critically. Exams of this type don’t test your memory only but test also your ability to find and use information for problem solving, and to deliver well-structured and well-presented arguments and solutions.The style of question depends on the Level of degree and subject. Probably the biggest misconception about open-book exams is that there is no need to study. You should study just as you would for any other exam.So that you would become able to apply it effectively.

SAQIB ISHAQ

Azad Kashmir