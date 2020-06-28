Online payments to FPSC

As the world is changing at a mind-boggling pace and so should fpsc.Waiting for hours in the Queues of NBP to deposit fee for a post is outdated.This pandemic changed the life style of many and people realized that much can be done through technology.

On my visit to the bank i realised that the place was more crowded than usual. Majority was of young boys and girls, having the same printed paper, upon enquiring i came to know that these are young unemployed gratuates depositing a fee of 300 for a post recently advertised. Looking at those SOP following graduates packed into queues, with an uncertainty of the future on their faces and high hopes in their glittering eyes was a grim picture of an antiquated system.As the famous saying goes ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ and at the moment their is a need to transform the way people interact.This month even our milk man refused to take cash and asked me to transfer it online. He told me that this way record keeping of every house is easy and helps in curbing the transmission of corona.so why cant our federal recruiting agency?

Kppsc has set the precedent , One can apply through its very user friendly online portal And pay the fee through jazz cash or epaisa. The fpsc must take the responsibility with alacrity and provide some ease to the unemployed youth.

Salal Amjad

Charsadda