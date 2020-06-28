This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the highlighted problem of shortage of electricity in District Shikarpur. It creates a headache and miserable life for citizens including educated students who are anxious to study in the schools owing to the power load-shedding. The daily routine of load-shedding is 14 to 16 hours in a day.

I am beseeching the higher authorities kindly look into the matter and take stern / immediate action against relevant authorities and resolve it as soon as possible.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur