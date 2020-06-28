KP aims to increase daily testing capacity to 10,000 tests

PESHAWAR: Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir on Sunday said that the provincial government aims to take its testing capacity from present 3,800 tests per day to 10,000 tests in the next few weeks.

In a video message, Wazir said that the government has established laboratories at the divisional level. It has also increased the capacity of High Dependency Units (HDUs) in hospitals across the province.

“We have increased our healthcare capacity and will take it forward in July,” he said.

Wazir further said that the government’s preparations for citizens returning from Gulf states has been completed, adding that doctors from the health department, relief department and Civil Aviation Authority were present at the airport.

“All standard operating procedures are being followed. We have controlled the situation,” he added.