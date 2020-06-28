Joint opposition rejects federal government’s budget for FY21

–Opposition parties say PM Imran’s govt failed to provide relief to masses when they needed it the most

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Sunday rejected the federal government’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, saying that it has failed on every account to address adequately the challenges to posed by a global pandemic to Pakistan, along with rampant inflation, endemic unemployment, collapsing industry, shrinking agriculture, a deadly locust invasion, and ongoing global economic shocks.

In a joint statement issued from Sindh House, Islamabad, Leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, leaders of Jammat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), National Party (NP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had miserably failed in providing relief to Pakistanis when they needed it the most. The budget fails to provide for protecting the lives, economic future, and livelihoods of the Pakistani people, they added.

Separately, the opposition leaders also held a press conference in Islamabad where they made the announcement and presented their resolution. Speaking alongside PML-N’s Khawaja Asif and JI’s Mian Aslam, Bilawal said the “united opposition” has rejected the government’s budget and has issued a joint statement in this regard.

The PPP, PML-N, JI, JUI-F, ANP, BNP-M, NP, QWP and some of our independent friends in the National Assembly have rejected this budget, he said.

“This budget has united the people against the government. We had thought that the budget would help protect the people’s economic rights. Instead of doing that, it has added to their burden,” Bilawal said, adding that the government’s unexpected decision to increase the prices of all petroleum products by up to nearly Rs26, was an “excellent example of this government’s hypocrisy”.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that the opposition had played a “responsible role” so far. “When the pandemic hit, we said we will keep partisan issues aside and fight it together. Three to four months have passed and this is still our stance, but the prime minister has not taken this seriously. Before the pandemic, he was a threat to our democracy and economy. Now, he is a threat to people’s lives and their economic prosperity,” he said.

The PPP chief also said that the PTI lacked the leadership needed to combat the pandemic. “You need to have an ‘above politics’ view […] the PTI doesn’t have such leadership, and citizens are suffering as a result,” he said.

Bilawal also said that leader of the opposition was in contact with all parties despite having the coronavirus. He said that an All Parties Conference (APC) will be announced as soon as Shehbaz recovers. “Even when sick, Shehbaz is making Imran sweat,” he said.

He further said that if the government had paid heed to the advice of doctors and other international bodies, the country may have been spared from Covid-19. “The only way to solve the country’s problems is through democracy […] not with selected consensus. As long as Imran is premier, we are headed towards disaster,” he added.

Representing the PML-N, Khawaja Asif reiterated that instead of providing people some relief during this difficult time, the government had added to people’s difficulties.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a national liability. As long as he is the premier, we are headed towards disaster. The sooner we get rid of him, the more chances we have of salvaging the situation,” he said, adding that they will formulate a joint strategy in this regard.

He stated that the manner in which the government’s coalition partners were abandoning ship was a sign that its end was near.

He added that that a government that used state institutions to target the opposition was “cowardly”, adding that it was now time for them to be held accountable.

Asif said that the opposition will explore all constitutional means to change the government. “There is a need for building consensus within the opposition, which is already there. The PTI has a lot [divisions] at the moment, which will become more visible in the coming days,” he added. “[The country] needs a new mandate.”

JI’s Mian Aslam also criticised the government’s ability to address current problems in the budget for the new fiscal year, calling it “unrealistic”.

JOINT RESOLUTION:

In the joint resolution, the opposition parties said that that unprecedented challenges merit an unprecedented response but this budget is nowhere close to that. They also said that the fiscal numbers presented by PM Imran’s government are not in the least credible, and the “obvious deception” in the budget has started unraveling very quickly under the scrutiny of the opposition. They added that the massive and oppressive increase in petrol prices has laid bare the fact that a series of real mini-budgets will start appearing almost every month.

The opposition said that the record high deficits incurred by PM Imran’s government in both its years are more than any deficit ever incurred by the PPP or PMLN and the economic damage has mortgaged Pakistan’s future for generations.

They criticised the government for its fiscal policies and alleged that “anonymous overseas investors” had been able to make billions at the expense of the people of Pakistan.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the opposition parties said that the government did not provide protection to doctors or health workers and left the people at the mercy of “oxygen mafias”. They also said that instead of a crisis budget, the government presented a “flagrantly dishonest exercise that completely ignores the heartbreaking life-and-death realities on the ground” and instead of increasing development spending that provides jobs to the people, it slashed it. They alleged that the government wants to slowly kill of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

About the provinces’ share in the revenue pool, they said that the government did not take the provinces on board and instead of enhancing the percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) spent on health, it “illegally and callously” slashed federal support to the provinces. They also slammed the government’s response to the locust crisis and water emergency.

The joint opposition said that the government increase petrol price under “petroleum levy” to avoid sharing revenue with provinces, which further burdens the people and the federating units. They also accused the government of allowing money laundering. They added said that the government also slashed social protection by Rs34 billion and ignored the people of tribal areas and internally-displaced persons (IDPs), and the budget allocations transferred to non-development sectors and those areas is unknown as the people there do not have access to the internet.

They further said that the government did not increase salaries despite the enhanced vulnerability of the people, and they did not adjust minimum wage for inflation, which placed an additional burden on the daily wagers.

The joint opposition said slammed government’s policies, which it said resulted in figures contrary to its claims of a “stellar” performance prior to the coronavirus pandemic. They also said that the government ignored all parliamentary procedures during the budget consultations and there is a lack of transparency or scrutiny on foreign aid.

Talking about the media industry, they said that the government did not provide any relief to the fourth pillar of democracy, which is among the industries hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. They added that the government uses threats to curtail free speech and the persecution of Jang Group chief Mir Shakilur Rehman is a “proof of the government’s contempt and disdain for the freedom of the press”. They further said that the government had been using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for political victimisation and no chanrge has been brought against politicians who had been held in prolonged incarceration.

In light of the above-mentioned points, the opposition stated, the country needs to be saved from the incumbent government “before it brings the country down under the weight of its own blunders”.

The joint opposition concluded that federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year has failed on every account to adequately address the challenges faced by Pakistan, therefore, they reject it “unanimously, entirely and forcefully”.