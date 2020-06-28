These days COVID-19, SOPs, & government policies are the talk of the town, but no one is paying heed to how to boost immunity. In these most traumatic days when we are facing a dangerous and deadly virus we should eat food which has vitamin C to boost our immune system. Vitamin C helps to increase white blood cells that play a role of catalyst to fight infections. We should eat an egg daily in our breakfast because it has Vitamin E that the body needs for proper immune functioning. One can use lemon juice in salad because it is also a good source of Vitamin C, drink plenty of water, eat citrus fruits, broccoli, garlic, ginger, spinach, yogurt, almonds etc. However, excess consumption of red meat, sugar and low fiber food adversely impacts our immune system. Most of us are reluctant to eat green chilies because they are not well in taste, but you will be amazed to know that it contains more vitamin c than lemons. So, we must make green chilies as a part of our diet. Why is it necessary to eat all these things because our body does not store vitamin c so we should eat healthy to fight the ongoing deadly virus and to continue good health.

Afia Irshad Tunio

Karachi