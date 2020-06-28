Govt committed to eliminating corruption: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, being the most popular leader in the country, enjoys massive public support as he is effectively working for the well-being of people.

Talking to a private news channel, Umar said that the government, under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to further strengthening the national economy and eliminating the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country.

He said that the names of opposition leaders have also been mentioned in sugar commission report and the government is determined to take action against all the responsible persons.

Separately, Special Assistant for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill said that PM Imran is committed to holding accountable all corrupt elements for plundering national exchequer.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the process of accountability will continue till the recovery of the looted money, which then will be spent on the welfare of the country and masses.

The special assistant said the government will not compromise on the accountability process. Gill further said the government is devising effective and prudent policies to provide relief to the masses.