GB polls scheduled for August 18 after president’s approval

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the schedule of general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

According to the approved poll day schedule, the general elections in GB will be held on August 18.

The legislative assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24 and the law calls for holding fresh elections within 60 days of the legislature’s dissolution to elect the new government.

The GB Election Commission will hold the elections in 24 constituencies. The federal government has already appointed Mir Afzal, former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) as the caretaker chief minister of the region.