‘First to enforce smart lockdown’: PM lauds team for steering country through Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded his team for being among the first to enforce smart lockdown in a country.

Sharing a Bloomberg opinion on smart lockdowns being the future of Europe on Twitter, the premier said he was proud of his team for helping him navigate through the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns. I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the Covid19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis.https://t.co/xC3kBWdxo3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 28, 2020

Prime Minister Imran said that if Pakistan continued to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), the country will successfully tackle the crisis.

The tweet comes a day after Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crossed the 200,000 mark. By Sunday afternoon, the tally had reached 202,810 with 4,117 reported deaths. Some 92,582 people have completely recovered so far.

Reacting to the tweet, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah said that the premier’s smart lockdowns were the “cause of thousands of deaths”, adding that he could not “hide the facts by giving baseless statements which were opposite to reality”.

“It is incomprehensible how the prime minister can be proud of his inefficient team. Somebody should tell him that it is because of his inefficient team that cases have crossed 200,000,” Shah said.