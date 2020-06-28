Calling terrorists shaheed is just headquarters locker-room talk: PM

ISLAMABAD – Breaking silence on his comments during the National Assembly speech on Thursday, where he declared Osama bin Laden a ‘martyr’ Prime Minister Imran Khan clarified that what he said was locker-room talk.

Addressing the international media via video conference, after noise being created globally over PM Khan’s statement, the premier said that such ‘off the cuff’ comments are normally heard inside headquarters.

“You people don’t know the culture of Pakistan, for which I would like you to watch the Turkish show Ertugrul,” Khan told the media during the press briefing.

“It is normal in Pakistani culture to say these things. Calling terrorists shaheed is just simply headquarters locker-room talk. A lot of things happen there, which are casual and don’t mean anything,” the premier added.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill condemned the local media, and especially social media, for spreading fake news against PM Khan.

“Referring to PM’s speech in NA today, it is clarified that PM didn’t even address the NA today. An unwarranted attempt is being made at home/abroad with a clear intent to make his remarks controversial unnecessarily,” Gill tweeted.