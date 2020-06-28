Body expresses concern over mounting number of child rights violations

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has expressed concerns over the rising incidents of children’s rights violations.

In its inaugural meeting, the commission reiterated to highlight impediments that have caused children to suffer in inhumane circumstances while moving forth to a mechanism that would serve as a model for the protection and welfare of children.

The commission is mandated to advise the federal and provincial governments to align in laws, policies and prograrmmes related to child rights in compliance with constitutional obligations and international commitments. It is also empowered to work for the promotion, protection and fulfillment of child rights.

In the meeting, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, chairperson of the NCRC, welcomed the members of the commission and appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Human Rights for the establishment of the commission headed by Minister Shireen Mazari.

The commission believes that the future of our country lies in the hands of our children, therefore, they should be given the right environment to grow into productive citizens.

The meeting was attended by ex-officio members of the commission. All members unanimously extended their full support to operationalise the commission.

The members from provinces and child members were also present.

The meeting was concluded on the note that the commission will now reach out to other stakeholders to join hands and collaborate in erecting a suitable system that can cater to the growing needs of the child.

While discussing the impact of COVID-19 on children, the chairperson emphasised the adequate provision of budgetary allocation for the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the children.