Balancing life, livelihood prime focus since Covid-19 outbreak: Asim

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that balancing life and livelihood has been prime focus since start of the coronavirus disease in the country.

The special assistant on information and broadcasting in a tweet on Sunday said that key to fighting this pandemic has been to contain disease through smart lockdown downs and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Bajwa said, “Our nation adapted and showed remarkable improvement in wearing masks and observing the social distancing.”