Animal cruelty is common these days

People are badly barbarous and this is happening everywhere, in every spot and in every nook and cranny. Mercilessly Killing dogs,elephants etc Let’s look at a common example of Donkeys

Donkeys are the highly abused animal in our county. People forget while putting down the burdens on carts tightened on their back that they also breathe and exist and the difference is they can not and we can speak.

They forget that they’ll make him kill if they make him carry heavy weight things.

Islam forbids us from treating animals cruelly or killing them except for food and this is most illicit in humanity for hurting them.

Once holy prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) chastised his followers for mistreating animals and spoke to him about mercy and kindness.

And said: “May the curse of Allah be on the person who treats animals harshly.”

People all should have to do is acknowledge that animals have basic rights that aren’t followed in Pakistan and in other countries as well.

Stop treating them as a non-living thing!

Arifa Saeed Tunio

Larkana