All steps afoot to resolve journalists’ financial problems: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the government firmly believes in freedom of expression and would take all possible steps for resolving financial problems of the journalists.

The information minister was speaking at a cheques’ distribution ceremony among deserving media workers and press clubs on Sunday.

The minister appreciated media’s role in creating awareness among masses to observe precautionary measures in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. He expressed determination to provide all possible facilities for the upgradation of press clubs and for this purpose more funds will be allocated in the coming years.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani was also present on the occasion.