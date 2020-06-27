Street crime and our system

The surge in street crimes – mobile snatching, money-grabbing, kidnapping for ransom – with every passing day and round the clock in our country is alarming. Right to life, property, and liberty are the most basic rights our constitution grants us with. But no one can now roam without any fear in the streets of Karachi, Lahore and even in the safe city Islamabad. The unchecked population, illiteracy, poverty, unequal distribution of wealth, avarice, alienation from Islamic teachings, and last but not least our failing police system to intercept such crimes on a daily basis. These incidents could be avoided in case the following steps are taken: Every street be patrolled with 2 policemen, poverty be eliminated on a priority basis, Ulema exhort the citizen to fear almighty’s justice and punishment hereafter, and last but not least the motorbikes be registered on a most priority basis. If found unregistered, they are forfeited heavily.

MUHAMMAD WAQAS KHAN

Dera Ismail Khan