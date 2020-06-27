Sindh govt announces 1,949 fresh cases of coronavirus

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday said that 1,949 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in the province in the past 24 hours.

In his daily update for the citizens of the province on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah gave a detailed report of the current situation.

“The total number of coronavirus infections in Sindh has soared to 78,267 as the province conducted a total of 4,26,149 tests,” he said.

Shah said that 1,452 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 43,444 while 33,580 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment, including 32,127 quarantined at homes, 78 at isolation centres and 1,375 at hospitals.

Moreover, 696 patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 116 of them are on ventilators whereas the death toll had also increased to 1,243 with the death of 38 more patients as the new cases emerged.

Shah said that from total 1,949 fresh coronavirus cases detected in the province in the past 24 hours, 1,139 were reported in Karachi as the city continues to report the majority of the cases in Sindh.

He appealed to the people to take precautionary measures against coronavirus and also advised the general public that it is compulsory to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid Covid-19.