Setting priorities straight, Punjab govt dedicates sports complex to coronavirus infected athletes

LAHORE – Silencing its critics in an emphatic manner yet again, the Punjab government has comprehensively addressed claims that it isn’t taking covid-19 seriously or that it has got its priorities all wrong.

Setting priorities straight, the towering Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that his provincial government will dedicate an entire sports complex to athletes who contract coronavirus.

Talking to The Dependent, after making the announcement on Twitter, Buzdar underlined that a Professional Sports School is being built at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore, which will be dedicated entirely to coronavirus patients who are sportspersons.

The development comes after 10 Pakistani cricketers tested positive for covid-19 ahead of the upcoming England tour.

“Please note that this school won’t just be for cricketers. It is for athletes from all sports, which have been unfortunately sidelined in Pakistan. Coming from where I belong, I personally feel the marginalisation of other sports in Pakistan,” Buzdar said.

The chief minister further highlighted that nothing comparable was being built anywhere, as the world fights the covid-19 pandemic.

“A complex dedicated to coronavirus athletes is unheard of. Also, the Punjab government wants to inform everyone that it is using a broad definition of sportspersons,” said the CM.

“If you can hold a bat, pick up a raquet, kick a ball, or do anything similar in other sports, you’re in.”