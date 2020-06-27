SCBA rejects bill seeking ban on lawyers involved in violence

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday rejected an amendment in a bill that sought imposing bans and cancelling the licenses of the lawyers involved in violence or in any other adversarial activity which is unacceptable for the legal fraternity as the same is based on ill-will and malice.

The bill was tabled in the National Assembly by the federal government for making the amendments through the introduction of sub-section 6 in Section 41 of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“It is hereby clarified for all concerned that proper accountability system for lawyers is already in place and practised by Pakistan Bar Council, the apex regulatory body of lawyers in Pakistan, alongside several tribunals who are fully empowered to take disciplinary actions against lawyers if so required,” SCBA said in a statement.

SCBA “discarded the bill which challenged the sovereignty and independence of lawyers and through which a malicious effort is made to brush-off the freedom of expression and Rule of Law in order to undermine the dignity of an independent community (lawyers) of the country,” the statement added.

“SCBA hereby advises the relevant segment of government to refrain from taking any such step which provokes the lawyers’ community and perturbed them or else SCBA along with enter legal fraternity of the country will resist the same through full force and battle the same legally as well as on roads,” the communique said.