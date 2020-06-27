Rich and poor

The people who are not financially strong, they live their whole life thinking about how to survive next day, maybe it can’t be felt but here I want to feel that situation and believe me we can’t bear a single day of how they live. when I see them laying down on streets in hot summers or in the cold winter’s night when they have nothing to cover their selves or to keep under their head. Let’s now talk about those ratio of people who somehow managed to live their whole childhood and teen age studying and working hard for their future on this hope that they might get a good job so they can get out of this hatred life, but the ways of earning are so very less, as job markets and business mafia has taken the game in their hands.

If you go for job interviews, the references play a big role in selection of the candidates, and if we talk about business field, then some of the higher authorities have set their game that stops the newly joined individuals to build freely, so there are very less chances for the people to prove their values in the market. Let’s talk about those who are responsible for these issues, I am not so good in economics as I am studying International Relations but one thing that I understand is the rich people in the state have millions of ways to make money but their burden is raised by the poor people of the state. Paying taxes with every bill and even with a tooth paste, where as our politicians according to new bill approved by Senate which is’ free air travel for parliamentarians and for their families’

Are we paying taxes for their free travel? We pay taxes on water to vegetables or other eatables which shows that we can’t even eat before paying tax, and that tax money is utilizing for the free travel of parliamentarians or the monopoly of businesses in politics. Kindly open your eyes come out of your air-conditioned cars and feel the pain of your brothers, they are in pain,a state is responsible for all the people living in state not only for the people living in élite areas. Let’s start helping people, let’s care for them, let’s feel the situation, believe me helping them gives you the best feeling in the world.

Syed Haider Sultan

Islamabad