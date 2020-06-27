Refunding of Hajj dues from Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs on Saturday announced to start refunding Hajj dues to all applicants for this year from Thursday.

According to a spokesperson of the ministry, the decision has been taken in light of the Saudi government’s decision to hold a limited Hajj this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesperson said the amounts deposited by hopeful pilgrims will be refunded through scheduled banks across the country and all applicants will be informed via SMS.

“Applicants should come in person to receive the amount in cash, while group leaders should come to the bank with all original documents of group members in case of receiving through cheque,” the spokesperson said.

Applicants can contact Accounts Officer Refund at 051-920-846-5 in case of any difficulty in the refund process, the spokesperson added.