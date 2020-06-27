Recall: a disconcerting ‘exclusive’ with the MQM Supremo

The man who has blood on his hands

“Never again!” I said to myself as I boarded the plane for Lahore. I breathed a deep sigh of relief as the plane took off from Karachi. The previous evening I had interviewed the MQM founder and its chief Altaf Hussain- the political Kingmaker of Pakistan’s biggest port city and economic hub. More than the interview, what got to me was the bizarre way it all unfolded.

It was in January 1990, a couple of years before Altaf Hussain fled the country to live in self-imposed exile in London. The venue was his unassuming but heavily guarded Azizabad residence-cum-MQM headquarters.

How this interview happened is another story. My mother was travelling to Karachi for an official meeting and I decided to tag along, hoping to find some good stories there. My sister suggested that I should aim for an exclusive interview with Altaf Hussain─ the most powerful and controversial political figure in Karachi at that time. The idea clicked and a key contact was tapped the minute I got the go-ahead from Mr Arif Nizami Sahab─ my first editor when I embarked on a career as a journalist in 1988.

The interview was arranged at Nine Zero, the city’s most notorious address then─ Karachi’s equivalent of the infamous Freemason’s Hall of Lahore. The excitement of this ‘exclusive’ made me forget about all the horrific stories I had heard about Nine Zero and what happens inside.

I still remember horror on the faces of friends in Karachi whom I met soon after the interview. They were scandalized to learn that I had ventured alone to interview the ‘monster’ of Karachi! Technically I was not alone. The newspaper photographer, who seemed even more eager, had accompanied me.

On arrival at Azizabad the first thing that struck was the cult celebrity status that Altaf Hussain had acquired. The entire lane, dedicated to MQM, was decorated with posters and banners glorifying him as a messiah. Blaring sound of songs in his praise echoed with upbeat jingles of “Altaf hamara hai….” and all that jazz. We were ushered to the famous room with a flashing silver model of Minar-i-Pakistan where Altaf Hussain conferred with many a political heavyweight and coalition partner over the years. Multiple shades of unrecognizable people waited outside for Altaf ‘Bhai’ or ‘Pir Sahab’ as he was known among the MQM rank and file. When Altaf did not show up for almost 40 minutes I considered leaving (as I had to return to the hotel, check out and board a flight in three hours) but the photographer discouraged me. He insisted I change my flight as this rare opportunity of a one-on-one interview with Altaf Hussain must not be missed. So I decided to stay on and leave the next day. Just then Altaf entered the room flanked by his aides. He apologized at length for the delay caused by an important meeting with his new alliance partners in the then IJI.

After a brief introduction and customary exchange of pleasantries I placed my small dicta-phone on the table in front. Just seconds later, a man walked in with a big tape recorder and placed it next to my mini recorder. As I engaged with Altaf in a warm-up chat our photographer took a few quick pictures. Just then Altaf’s private photographer also appeared on the scene with a bigger, more sophisticated camera. As if a signal that all is now also on MQM’s record, just in case the need arises to set the record straight! The underlying message of this ‘Tom and Jerry’ kind of enactment was: don’t mess with us! I found it both amusing and disconcerting. Was this MQM’s style of marking journalists or a mere pressure tactic?

The interview was preceded by a lavish spread of sweet and savory indulgences. Already finding it hard to stomach all that I had witnessed I avoided the temptation.

During the interview Altaf spoke as if programmed exclusively for a high-pitched voice. As he thundered, I wondered if he was in a trance or imagining himself to be in a jalsagah. When asked pointed questions about the MQM turning into a fascist outfit with torture cells etc., he was visibly offended. “You must be a PPP supporter,” he said sardonically already feeling the heat of the ‘Operation Clean-up’ in Karachi under the PPP government. Next he asked me which area in Lahore I resided, ostensibly to make his point of the elite angrezi bolnay wali (English-speaking) class backing Benazir Bhutto. As he tried to digress by throwing in more personal questions, I politely reminded him that I was the interviewer not him!

On the view that he had changed many stances and was not the same person as when he started, he argued that the massive support he had was a testimony to his not having changed as a person. “I am the same Altaf Hussain as I was in 1978 when I started. The only difference is that today I don’t have a Honda-50 motorcycIe anymore,” he asserted.

Towards close of the interview he said to me “we need people like you in our party.” “Not in this life dude!” I thought to myself, as I smiled it off in the same vein he had said it.

The interview went on for much longer than I had anticipated. Altaf with his unstoppable oratory could have made it go on forever! Assuming that I would have attended at least one of his rallies, he was thoroughly disappointed to learn that I had not. So as a parting gift I was given a videotape of some MQM public campaign featuring him. He suggested that I watch it before I did the write-up on his interview. He graciously came outside to see me off. He went up right up to my car, short of opening the door, or may be he did!

It did not end there. When I returned to the hotel past midnight after meeting a friend and interviewing TV artiste Badar Khalil, reception handed me a slip saying: “Phone call from the MQM Chief’s residence.” I was not amused. I took the key, went up to my room and just as I opened the door the phone was ringing. I picked up the phone and at the other end was Altaf’s press secretary, asking me how the interview went and what I would write. I told him he would find out once it got published. When he complained about journalists often misquoting “Altaf bhai” I told him I did not subscribe to that kind of journalism. Also, I reminded him of the mega recorder they had parked next to my mini one. I wanted to leave the city right away! Thank God there were no mobile phones at that time for me to be stalked.

All this came back to me last week when I read a front page news report titled: Court rules ‘absconding’ Altaf ordered Imran Farooq’s murder. The ruling was given by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad. Once a key MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq who had reportedly disassociated himself from the party chief was killed in London almost a decade ago. I still remember the video clip of the MQM chief announcing from London the ‘shocking’ news about the murder most foul. The vivid image of Altaf Hussain sobbing inconsolably as he went through this dubious motion, perhaps for public consumption, came through. During that overkill of a solo ‘soap opera’ Altaf was almost falling off his chair as he faked the unbearable pain of his former confidante Dr. Farooq’s brutal killing. Even then many could see through the orchestrated drama of his hollow hysteria.

God save us from murderous and treacherous hypocrites!