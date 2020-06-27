PML-N demands PM Imran’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had failed to run the country.

Talking to reporters, PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that on May 31, 2018, when their government’s term ended, Pakistanis used to buy petrol at Rs 72.11 which was taxed and sold at Rs 87.70 whereas today the actual price is Rs55 and taxes are more than Rs44.

Ahsan Iqbal said that petrol costing Rs55 to 56 should be be sold at Rs67 at the most. The PML-N leader further lamented the hike in petrol prices, saying the economy is already in a shambles. He said the 34 per cent increase in petrol prices has added to the government’s failures and put a mammoth burden on the public.

Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan had criticised the PML-N government regarding petrol prices and demanded resignations. If he has the courage, he should now resign as well, Asif added.

He said that the storm of inflation will not stop here but we will work out a joint strategy with all opposition parties to rid the people of Imran’s ego.