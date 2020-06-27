PML-N appoints Fawad Chaudhry as new Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE – The country’s largest opposition party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has appointed Federal Minister of Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, as the new Shehbaz Sharif.

Reading out the official statement issued by the PML-N, the party spokesperson Uzma Bukhari announced that Chaudhry, who still is a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) will serve as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

“This role would only be a part of his designation as the new Shehbaz Sharif, which would also entail continuing the infighting within the PML-N and the participating in the battles to determine who takes over the party,” Uzma Bukhari told the media.

According to the official PML-N statement, Chaudhry is also expected to lead the party, given that Shehbaz Sharif is the current president.

“Fawad Chaudhry is hereby announced as the super supreme leader of the PML-N. He has also been tasked with being Nawaz Sharif’s brother, a role historically played by Shehbaz Sharif to mixed results recently,” the PML-N spokesperson added.

Without confirming the development, Fawad Chaudhry told The Dependent, that even if he cannot officially take up the role, he will continue performing it in spirit, as he has been for months.

“I originally wanted to replace Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister, but will take replacing him as the opposition leader,” Chaudhry said.