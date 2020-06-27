Opposition leaders in Sindh Assembly call for development work in Karachi

KARACHI: Opposition leaders in the Sindh Assembly on Saturday emphasised the need for development projects in Sindh by criticising the provincial government’s budgetary allocations of annual expenditures worth Rs.1.2 trillion and annual development funds worth Rs232 billion for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

In this regard, MPA Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that the wide gap in budgetary allocations reflect the level of the provincial government interest towards the uplift of the masses.

Addressing a joint press conference organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the Sindh Assembly’s committee room, he said that the Sindh government’s ill-placed priorities had landed the province and its capital in a difficult situation – pushing people towards poverty and frustration.

Naqvi, flanked by MPAs Hasnain Mirza and Nusrat Sahar Abbasi of GDA, Kunwar Naveed Jameel and Mohamamd Hussain of MQM and MPA Halim Adil Shaikh from PTI, said that the PPP government was more focused on doling out money among non-deserving and corrupt elements with little attention towards meaningful development that may cast a lasting impact on the lives of masses.

He said that failure on part of the Karachi Electric (KE) authorities to end the ongoing load shedding would result in a joint movement for a long term solution to the issue, adding that the latest increase in Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) prices was unavoidable due to increased POL prices in the international market.

Other leaders including Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, Mohammad Hussain and Halim Adil Shaikh taking exception to Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah’s budget speech claimed that the Sindh chief minister intended to divert attention from actual issues.

“He spoke of health and other subjects that would please big-wigs of his party but not about what his vision, if any, was to empower the masses,” said MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi.

MPA Halim questioned what steps were being taken to provide water, electricity, safe and regular waste disposal, quality and efficient healthcare besides infrastructure development for Karachi and other parts of the province.

Similarly, MPA Mohammad Hussain advised PPP activists to disassociate themselves from corrupt elements in their ranks.