Lawyers’ bodies lodge FIR against elements hurling threats at Justice Isa

QUETTA: The Balochistan Bar Council, High Court Bar Association and Quetta Bar Association have lodged an FIR [First Information Report] with the Civil Lines police station against unidentified people for hurling death threats to a judge of the Supreme Court and demanded that they should be arrested and brought to justice.

Later, speaking at a joint press conference, Munir Ahmed Kakar, Rahib Buledi, Asif Reki, Ataullah Langove and other senior lawyers described the filing of a presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

They strongly condemned hurling of death threats at Justice Isa and his family and demanded strict action against those who were attempting to silence the judiciary through such tactics.

The leaders of the lawyer community said that some ferocious forces hurling death threats at the senior judge of the apex court from Balochistan. Such tactics would not be tolerated and all such attempts would be resisted with full force with the cooperation of the people, they added.

They said the government should take strict action against elements who want to bring the judiciary under pressure. They alleged that plaintiffs in the Justice Isa case were now giving threats to him and his family.

“We have lodged an FIR against unidentified people involved in hurling death threats at the honorable judge and we would continue striving for the supremacy of the judiciary in the country,” the lawyers’ leaders said.