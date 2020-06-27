Khan under siege

Turning a new leaf?

Finally, the prime minister deemed it fit to attend the ongoing National Assembly budget session. His ‘surprise’ appearance in the lower house was ostensibly to answer to the criticism of the opposition against his government.

Perhaps Khan has turned a new leaf to give the parliament the importance it deserves or his sudden presence was dictated by a dint of circumstances. Admittedly, the past few weeks have not been good for the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) led coalition government.

Ironically it is not the opposition that is posing any immediate problems for the ruling party. Coalition partners and dissention from within the party are of his immediate concern.

BNP-M (Balochistan National Party–Mengal) left the coalition, complaining that none of the commitments made in writing were fulfilled despite verbal assurances. The other nationalist party from the province, JWP (Jamhoori Watan Party), led by Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, has also put the government on notice, threatening to quit if its demands were not met within a week.

As soon as he finished his harangue, the speaker oddly declared a break for Asr prayers to facilitate Khan’s timely exit. Clearly, based on his 22-month record, the prime minister neither wants to meet the opposition nor even hear them in the parliament.

These nationalist parties from the geographically largest province of Pakistan pose no immediate threat to the government. But Balochistan can prove to be the casus belli for the government.

With security agencies dominant in the province coupled with elements that do not pay even lip service to Pakistan, it is a complicated matrix. All this along with rumblings within the ruling party at this juncture cannot be dismissed off hand.

A more serious challenge poses a clear and present danger for the PTI led government. Dissensions and groups within the party were common knowledge. But now these differences are being expressed openly, even in front of the prime minister.

Khan’s star batsmen Asad Umer and Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not see eye to eye with his erstwhile close confidant and point-man Jahangir Tareen. This was common knowledge in the echelons of the party.

But the enigmatic minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry spilled the beans in an impromptu interview with a foreign news entity. Resultantly the proverbial hit the fan in a subsequent cabinet meeting.

Shah and Asad in unison protested against Fawad openly washing dirty linen in public and reportedly demanded his resignation but to no avail. The prime minister, with a razor thin majority in the National Assembly is in no position to alienate more of his party men.

It is well known that prior to 2018 elections, Qureshi had never hid his ambition to become the chief minister of Punjab- the second most coveted post after the prime minister.

That is why he contested elections for the provincial seat, only to be sorely disappointed when he lost to a relatively unknown person. He blamed Tareen for the debacle alleging privately that he sent Rs 10 crores to see to it that he lost the MPA seat.

Similarly, when Khan took over as PM, Asad Umar, his blue-eyed boy as finance minister, was found to be clueless about how to handle the economy.

Asad opposed entering another IMF (international monetary fund) programme. Soon, he was shown the door.

Some powerful people, including Tareen, but more importantly Arif Naqvi, the discredited Dubai based equity fund top honcho, had the ears of the prime minister. He was continually shuttling between Dubai and Islamabad advising Khan on how to set up shop.

It was primarily him who introduced Hafeez Sheikh (the present advisor on finance) to Khan and after his nod met the army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa as well.

Some MNA’s of the ruling party including Raja Riaz, Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood and Riaz Mehmood Marzari have openly chastised their own party.

Raja Riaz, ringing the alarm bells, claimed– albeit without any evidence- that there were at least 22 PTI members of the parliament waiting in the wings to revolt. Another cabinet member aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, echoed the sentiments of the parliamentarians, complaining that running of the government through unelected special assistants and advisors was anathema to a parliamentary system.

In this context, Khan, deciding to attend the National Assembly- a rare occurrence- is no surprise. Ostensibly, he spoke at length to rebut criticism of the opposition against the government. But perhaps a more immediate reason was to reassure his MNAs that all is well.

The PM, in his 75 minutes speech, termed by many as more of a lecture, highlighted the real or perceived achievements of the government in virtually every field.

He claimed to be consistent in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The very day that cases and deaths in the country spiked to highest ever he reassured the nation that everything was under control thanks to the government’s consistent policies on how to contain the pandemic. Perhaps Khan badly needs a reality check here.

While he is consistent in opposing a lockdown, the provincial and federal governments have followed a one step forward two steps backwards policy. Till the Covid-19 really spiked, lockdowns and other SOPs were neither seriously implemented nor followed.

True, that lockdowns hurt economic activity and more so the poor and the dispossessed. But there is no other means to bring the rising pandemic’s graph down.

In this sense, we have the worst of both worlds. People are dying at an alarmingly increasing number. And the economy is not picking up either. The WHO’s (World Health Organization) dire prophecy that there will be more than 200,000 corona virus cases by July has proved to be correct.

The very day he made the faux pas in his speech of declaring the slain al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden a Shaheed (martyr) and that how much now the US president respects Pakistan, the US State Department lambasted Islamabad for allegedly harbouring terrorists on its soil.

In its Annual Country Report on Terrorism for 2019 the US alleged that al Qaeda continued to operate from remote locations and safe havens in the region. Pakistan has officially expressed disappointment over the ‘self-contradictory’ report … so much for trust.

Khan also claimed that the economy was improving before the pandemic set in with scant empirical evidence.

As soon as he finished his harangue, the speaker oddly declared a break for Asr prayers to facilitate Khan’s timely exit. Clearly, based on his 22-month record, the prime minister neither wants to meet the opposition nor even hear them in the parliament.

This kind of contempt for political opponents has few parallels. And it does not auger well for the healthy growth for democracy or democratic institutions.

Khan perhaps relies too much on the powers that be for support. But the sort of backing he currently enjoys has proved to be ephemeral for most of his predecessors.

Unless he governs effectively the present hybrid system is doomed.