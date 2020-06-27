Hike in price of essential commodities

I am writing you to express my concern about hike in the prices of essential commodities which is making the life of poor people miserable. The prices of essential commodities like gas, pulses and vegetables for instance are going up day by day. Even such simple vegetables as potatoes and onions have gone beyond the range of the common man. Things that were easily available in plenty and at very reasonable prices have suddenly disappeared from the market. The poor consumer is left at the mercy of traders and shopkeepers. They charge anything they like from the helpless consumers. There is no one who can check this exploitation and profiteering. The government seems to be unconcerned about the problems being faced by the common man. It is only due to such situations that lead to public unrest and appalling rioting situations. It is high time that the government should take suitable measures to bring down the prices of essential commodities. Strict action should be taken against hoarders and profiteers. There is no real dearth of anything in the market. It has only been created. The government should not look the other way. It should be assured that people get all essential commodities at reasonable prices. The public distribution system should be geared up.

Fatimah Khan

Wah Cantt