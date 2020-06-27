FaadiKoKhilaoBC, says covid-19

LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR/RAWALPINDI – Covid-19, alias coronavirus, has become the latest to rally behind what over the past three years has become a global movement demanding the inclusion of Fawad Alam in the national cricket team, with the #FaadiKoKhilaoBC hashtag becoming a symbol of resistance against injustice.

However, where citizens, activists, journalists, politicians and even heads of sensitive institutions have rallied behind the hashtag over the past three years, few have done anything remotely close to what covid-19 has done to ensure the fulfillment of the #FaadiKoKhilaoBC movement.

Talking exclusively to The Dependent, covid-19 said that its efforts over the past week should help ensure that Faadi finally gets a slot in the playing 11 in the upcoming England tour.

“First of all, I would like to thank The Dependent for actually giving life to a movement that concerns every single citizen and organism in the world,” covid-19 said.

“I just felt that I have been privileged enough to play my part, in these unique circumstances, so I should go ahead and do the right thing – a right that would undo so many wrongs of the previous decade,” coronavirus added.

Covid-19 further maintained that it has nothing personal against those who might miss out so that Fawad Alam gets in.

“Honestly, where I come from we don’t really understand cricket. My friends have told me that many of those I got in contact with aren’t even a part of the Test team, and most are actually bowlers! But I’m just trying to do my best, despite my limited understanding, for the #FaadiKoKhilaoBC movement,” the virus said.

“Of course, we can all agree, that at least temporarily, the BC in #FaadiKoKhilaoBC means By Corona.”