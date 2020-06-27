Elahi, Buzdar reaffirm continuation of alliance

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday announced that both the allies will remain together and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the mission of providing relief to the masses.

The understanding was reiterated during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation and projects of public welfare as well as working relationship affairs were coming under discussion discussed during the meeting.

Both the leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to serve the people of Punjab and said that journey of public service would be taken ahead with more speed.

He lauded the services of Pervaiz Elahi for conducting the parliamentary proceedings of the House in an efficient manner, adding that Elahi set a new precedent by running the House in a balanced manner and his parliamentary services are commendable and he played his due role for taking the members along.

Elahi also lauded the Punjab government, saying that it presented a balanced budget in a very difficult economic situation and congratulated Buzdar and his team for presenting a tax-free budget.

He said that he is seeing Punjab moving fast on the road to progress and development, regretting that the opposition had put public welfare on a backseat for the sake of their ego.