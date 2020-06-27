Doing better this Eid

This year Eid ul Fitr has been celebrated indoors without festive events or gatherings. Majority people preferred staying back home rather than going out due to pandemic fear. People locked themselves indoors due to Corona Virus fear. But, now by time acceptance and awareness level has been spread where 50% -60% of the nation is wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Eid ul Adha is around the corner a religious ritual where Qurbani is an essential religious obligation for all the muslims who can afford so that the underprivileged can make the most out of this. I would request our nation to take this issue more seriously. One mask can save your and million other lives.This is my request to our nation to wear a mask so that we can overcome this pandemic and make our Eid ul Adha more festive. Together we can win , together we can change the current situation. A little care is what is required and we will beat the crisis!

Misal Shehzad

Islamabad