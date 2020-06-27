Covid-19 testing declines in Sindh, Punjab as death toll tops 4,000

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on Saturday observed a decline in the number of Covid-19 testing across the country, particularly in Sindh and Punjab.

The observation came as the nationwide tally of coronavirus reached 198,883 with emergence of 3, 138 new cases over the last 24 hours. The total cases detected in Punjab are 72,880, Sindh 76318, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 24,943, Balochistan 10,116, Islamabad 12, 206, Azad Kashmir 1,003 and Gilgit-Baltistan 1,417. The death toll from the virus stands at 4,035 with 74 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 21,033 corona tests were carried out during this period.

Meanwhile, a meeting of NCOC headed by Planing Minster Asad Umar reviewed the overall Covid-19 situation, including the implementation of smart lockdown in the virus hotspots. The meeting was attended by chief secretaries and health secretaries of the provinces through video link

The Sindh health secretary told the forum that there has been a decrease in testing capacity due to some administrative issues “which will be resolved in the next two to three days and there will be a significant increase in testing numbers”.

The other provinces informed the NCOC that the demand for testing has decreased and people are preferring home isolation.

The forum observed there has been a slight decline in the number of symptomatic and suspected Covid-19 patients. “Since June 14, 542 lockdowns in 20 cities across the country are enforced due to which movement is restricted in these areas,” according to the official statement.

The provinces also informed the forum that the positive behaviour has been noted among the masses in the smart lockdown areas with regards to compliance of the standard operating procedures against the contagious disease.

The provinces briefed the NCOC on the implementation of enforcement measures for industries, markets, transport, government offices, mosques and public gatherings.

With regard to the implementation of health guidelines, courts followed guidelines the most, said the statement adding that more was needed to be done to implement safety measures in markets and shopping malls.

Similarly, in hospitals and isolation centers, implementation of safety measures was the highest, while in the transport sector response was more wanting.

The provinces appreciated the NCOC’s TTQ [testing tracing quaratine] strategy and health guidelines which helped to slow the spread of virus in the smart lockdown areas.

Asad, who is also a head of NCOC, appreciated the provinces, especially the hardwork of field staff who work day and night risking their own lives to ensure the safety of the people.

“We need to take precautionary measures, especially face masks and social distances, to control the pandemic,” he said, adding that the Center will extend all-out assistance to provinces to fight the coronavirus outbreak.