Corona curse

When the first case of covid-19 reported in the city of china wuhan, on 31 december 2019, no one mused that this disease is an uninvited invitation in the yard of many countries and we will be in its grasp so quickly. On 26 february 2020, Pakistan confirmed two cases only but later on these two were multiplied into thousands and converted into deaths.

Let me report how Covid-19 is a curse in pakistan, As everyone is enlightened of the critical circumstances of pakistan,

it led people to suicidal stages, mental illnesses, it has made people of pakistan poor to poorer. Those who were rarely eating two times a day, now they are unable to eat once but yet its a dime a dozen. No ones lives are functioning properly except those who are born with a silver spoon in thier mouths. Most of the doctors, police and government workers are infected, also killed and many more are at home. Pakistan is not so developed country that everything will be done by itself, even nothing is done by anyone and virus is free to roam in any street, home, parliament etc.

It is harsh to write but the truth is we have called this virus ourselves by not staying safe, home and following SOPs. It is easy to say to stay home but people of pakistan are such fearless that they have been attending pool parties, gathering and all

If its not a curse then what is it?

Pakistan has blind future, corona has slaughtered people and many are counting thier last breaths. Staying home is not an easy thing but we have to. And if we would not then this curse will swallow the whole country without a berp.

Suhail Saeed

Lahore