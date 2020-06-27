Blacks are not the criminals

The looming race war threatens US dominance

Two blacks from the graveyard; “I am George Floyd. I know you all know me well; some of you might have heard me crying ‘I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe’ when my neck was pressed under the knee of that cruel and brutal white man clad in police uniform.” “I am Rayshard Brooks, an African-American. Last Friday night, I was sleeping in my vehicle parked outside a shopping-mall when two policemen pulled me out of that and tried to torture me with a Taser. Just to save myself from the agonizing electric shocks of the Taser, I grabbed the Taser from their hands and ran away. One of them shot me from behind. I fell down and was taken to the hospital where I could not survive.”

It seems being from among the Blacks has become a sin in Western society. Though the so-called civilized and highly educated Western society claims it has wiped off the curse of slavery from the world forever, but unfortunately Black people are still being treated as if they are the slaves. TWhite people do not try to understand that Black people are not ‘black’ by choice. God made them black. If it were in human control, not even a single person would have opted for the Black skin.

Racial discrimination is no doubt a crime against humanity. For a peaceful and prosperous future of the world, we will have to discourage this evil at every level. And one more thing must also be kept in mind that racial discrimination is not only faced by the African-Americans; in India the Muslims, the Sikhs, the Christians and the low-caste Hindus commonly known as the Dalits are also the worst victims of racial discrimination.

It is the result of this racial discrimination and disliking that today the most advanced country of the world, the USA, is facing the ever worst situation regarding law and order. Everywhere there is nothing but one slogan resonating; Black Lives Matter. The wave of agitation and protest seems crossing the American boundaries. On June 13, the New York Times reported that ‘thousands of people rallied against police brutality and racism in European cities, punctuating a week of protests across the continent, but far-right demonstrators also emerged in large groups for the first time — particularly in London — leading to sometimes violent confrontations that included attacks on police officers’.

It is yet unclear whether the Black Lives Matter movement is against the police departments or against white people but whatever it is; one thing is alarming, that in some of the demonstrations against the George Floyd killing, the protesters in different European countries tried to destroy the statues linked with slavery.

Certainly if the protest was against the police brutality, the protesters would never have targeted the statues linked with slavery. It seems very clear that a racial-war between the Black and the White people is in the offing. This war, if not controlled, may prove a serious threat to the US supremacy in the world. The designated ‘post’ of the World Superpower would be lying vacant very soon, waiting for the new ‘Occupant.’ Even a man in the street knows well that it would be none but China taking the charge of that ‘post’. Would that be the ‘end-state’ of all that hustle and bustle we all are observing in the USA nowadays? The actual issue is not to save the USA from disintegration or to keep away China from occupying the seat of the World superpower; the actual problem is; how to save the black people from racial discrimination.

Discrimination against the black-people is not limited just to the American society; this type of racial discrimination has many times been reported in China too. The ABC News last April published a very detailed report on racial discrimination against the African-Americans in China. The report included detailed statement of an African-American, Andrew, who has been teaching the English language in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou since long. He said, talking to the ABC News, “As COVID-19 cases originating in China appeared to decrease, and cases that the government said ‘were brought into the country from abroad increased’ being foreign in China, and especially being black, meant feeling unwelcome in certain places. In the past couple of weeks, things have changed drastically.”

Earlier to that a health alert was also issued by the Chinese authorities in the second week of the last April; this health alert was seriously objected by the US Consulate General Guangzhou, People’s Republic of China. According to the US Consulate General Guangzhou the alert directed the local police to keep an eye on bars and restaurants so that they might not serve clients who appear to be of African origin. Some of the African-Americans have launched a complaint that some businesses and hotels are refusing to do business with them. Apparently all these instructions and directions seem directly linked with the Covid-19 pandemic, but actually it seems that the African-Americans have to face same racial discrimination in China which they are allegedly facing in American society; say some experts on racial issues. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian categorically rejected all these allegations levied by the US Consulate General.

He said, “At a moment when the international community urgently needs to work together to fight the pandemic, the US side is making unwarranted allegations in an attempt to sow discords and stoke troubles. This is neither moral nor responsible. We suggest that the US had better focus on domestic efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Attempts to use the pandemic to drive a wedge between China and Africa are bound to fail.”

Racial discrimination is no doubt a crime against humanity. For a peaceful and prosperous future of the world, we will have to discourage this evil at every level. And one more thing must also be kept in mind that racial discrimination is not only faced by the African-Americans; in India the Muslims, the Sikhs, the Christians and the low-caste Hindus commonly known as the Dalits are also the worst victims of racial discrimination.