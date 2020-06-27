Balochistan to provide immunity boosting packages, plasma therapy to increase recovery rate

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has announced that it was adopting two seperate strategies to increase the recovery rate of coronavirus patients.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said: “The government will provide immunity-boosting packages to patients isolating at home on their doorsteps starting from next week which will contain multivitamins, masks, sanitisers etc. The government is also focusing on plasma therapy and will procure 3,600 kits.”

He said that the government wanted to increase the recovery rate, currently at 38 percent, to 60 or 70 percent. He added that the province’s fatality rate is 2 percent.

“The total number of critical patients in the province is 16 while no patient has been put on a ventilator.”

Shahwani said that 98pc of the province’s coronavirus patients were isolating at home.