Balochistan students woes

Internet is a momentous facility in today’s modern world and its a great tool to get knowledge and latest books of need. Moreover, the students of Balochistan manifold districts are deprived of internet facility for last five years on the other hand HEC (Higher Education Commission)announced to initiate online classes in the universities owing to outbreak of epidemic covid-19 (Corona Virus) but numerous areas universities could not conduct online classes because rural areas students do not have access to internet.

Furthermore, the students of Balochistan took relly and demonstrated for restoration of internet in every districts of Balochistan which is their constitutional right. But it hurts me to state that the police of Quetta Balochistan brutally and barbarously attacked on peaceful relly, beat the students humiliated the female students and arrested and dragged Dr. Mahrang and other female students to the police van which is a condemnable act.

The women has a high respect and dignity in Baloch society and the students hoisted their voice for their fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 19-A constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973. In addition, the students strived and utilized their democratic rights to record their peaceful protest which is everyone’s right in democratic country even though the students followed the SOPs ( Standard Operating Procedures) of government but the prevailing incompetent government of Balochistan flunked to redress the issue of students as if it doesn’t have any interest to resolve internet problem.

More importantly, internet is a stunning source of communication in today’s modern era but the people of Balochistan are deprived of the aforesaid facility which is not only violation of Constitutional rights but also infringement of human rights. Online classes have been started by some universities without realising that all the students do not have internet facilities across the country. It is prudent mind and better option to promote the students of Balochistan to next semester according to previous GPA

( Grade Point Average).

Additionally, Internet is a stupendous source for collecting information and knowledge about anything and internet is necessary for the students; in addition, online class is impossible without internet. HEC (Higher Education Commission should review on its policy of online classes in Balochistan because it was all of a sudden decision HEC has promoted online classes without any proper preparation, training of faculty and solving internet connectivity issues which has resulted a lot of resentment among students. Pakistan whole major cities have internet facilities but the students of Balochistan can not go to Quetta, Karachi, Lahore or Islamabad because the hostels are closed owing to outbreak pandemic corona virus.

Surprisingly, it has been listened that youths are backbone, opinion maker and builder of nation but the youths of Balochistan are deprived of their civic, fundamental and legislative rights.

As student leader Abid Umer Baloch said that ” we are not against online classes but we do not have internet access

and demanding internet for online classes is not a crime. If the students of Balochistan do not have internet facilities how can students take online classes. Students are demanding promotion to next semester on basis of previous GPA( Grade Point Average) because their semester ended in May and they do not want their precious time to be dawdled.

Despite the students, civil society, social Organizations and all political parties did demonstration and demanded for restoration of internet for online classes but all in vain.

I request the Federal and Provincial government to take some pragmatic and dire action to resolve the issue of internet in Balochistan so that the students of Balochistan shall not get deprived to avail online classes or promote the students to next semester on previous GPA basis in order to save their precious time.

NAWAZ ELLAHI

Turbat