Avoidable Loadshedding

The karachiites are suffering from extensive load shedding for 4 to 16 hours in this scorching heat making their lives miserable.

This is not the first time they are being subjected to hardship by K Electric who blame the lack of fuel supply to the power plants.

This is shear negligence and lack of proper planning and execution on the part of KE who should have made sure for the continous fuel supply for months to come to avoid such unforgivable unfortunate catastrophe , where millions of hapless people undergo untold misery in this biting heat .

It is worthwhile to mention that the other governmental organisations like federal power ministry , related energy networks and Nepra can not be absolved of their responsibility to share the blame for lack of over – seeing the proper running of the KE and ensuring that KE has sufficient fuel stock all the time .

The possibility of supplying additional power from the national grid , in times of need , to KE , must also be investigated . After all the suffering of Karachi citizens should have been avoided by all means possible with the government.

Engr Riaz Bhutta

Lahore