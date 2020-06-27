A possible inflection point

Resolving differences with young tribal leaders

It is a positive move on the part of the government to enter into dialogue with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and the MNAs backed by it. Reportedly Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser approached the PTM to formally offer a dialogue. Earlier Mr Khattak had said the people belonging to the tribal districts were lagging behind others in terms of education, healthcare and infrastructure and it was high time for the leaders to work for the region’s uplift rather than indulge in any confrontation. Mr Khattak has perhaps realized now that it takes two to tango.

For decades the people of the tribal areas were kept deprived of the rights enjoyed by the rest of their countrymen on the pretext that they were fiercely independent, disliked external interference in their affairs and were content with the jirga system, a stone-age relic enforced by the colonial rulers. They were denied the right to form political parties or seek representation in the assemblies. They also had no right to appeal against the decision of the Political Agent in any court. Putting up demands through media, taking out rallies or organizing sit-ins were alien to them. It goes to their credit that they learnt the ropes in a short time. They might sometime exercise their right to freedom of expression in a way that is not liked by some but the issue can be resolved through talks.

The tribal areas have suffered most from terrorism. So when the PM calls OBL a “martyr,” he creates suspicions among the people of Pakistan in general, and the tribal people in particular, about the policy of his government towards the terrorists who carry the blood of thousands of civilians and security personnel on their hands. One hopes the issue would be clarified during the proposed government-PTM talks.

Terrorist groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Islamic State, and so on, have established safe havens in Afghanistan from where they launch attacks inside Pakistan. Their attacks on law enforcement personnel and tribal people are currently on the increase. Unless there is peace and security of life in the region through joint efforts of the government and the tribal leaders, the tribal districts cannot develop while the country will also remain unsafe.