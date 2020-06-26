The fox is set to guard the chickens

India has too many problems to be effective on the UNSC

Mexico, India, Ireland and Norway were elected as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council last week. Mexico and India were elected unopposed. The new members will start their two-year term on the 15-member council on 1stJanuary 2021. The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members – the USA, Britain, France, China and Russia.

The surprise element is that despite being a bully on the block and posing a threat to all its neighbours, India has been entrusted with this responsibility.

The Muslims of India and other minorities are being trampled under the jackboot of Indian state terrorism. Draconian laws have been imposed to deny Muslims the citizenship of India. Abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of its own Constitution, India deprived Kashmir of its autonomy, slapped a lockdown which lasted more than six months, only for the state to be locked down again due to COVID-19 and killing, maiming and raping Kashmiri women.

India is the only country in this entire universe, whose leaders justify the rape of Muslim women. Despite this gross misdemeanor, if India is appointed as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, then God preserve the rest of the world since the Indian appointment is tantamount to appointing the fox to guard the chickens.

Currently India is embroiled in conflicts with China and Nepal, because it chose to construct an illegal highway in Chinese and Nepali territory. With neighbouring Pakistan, India is in constant violation of the ceasefire and is killing innocent civilians on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) with incessant bombardment.

Neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar are upset because of India’s unjust citizenship laws. Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka are being brutalized through constant interference in their internal affairs. Afghanistan continues to suffer under Indian intransigence.

Simultaneously, Indian mishandling of the pandemic COVID-19 has resulted in a massive death toll and the collapse of its already archaic health system. Concurrently, the Indian economy is badly shattered and is facing the peril of bankruptcy. Under these nightmarish scenarios, the proponents of the extremist ideology of Hindutva are indulging in hate crimes as well as endangering world peace by instigating border disputes with China and Pakistan only to divert the attention of the masses from its own mis-governance. In the current milieu, India being elected to the coveted seat of United Nations Security Council, albeit for a period of two years, spells trouble for the rest of the world

The Indian grouse with China and Pakistan is because of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s mega-project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The majority of the world’s countries, including Europe have joined the BRI with zeal but India, Japan, Australia and the USA remain outside its fold because of their blinkered vision. India does not wish to see the BRI flourish despite the fact that it can bring prosperity to it too. India’s main area of concern is the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the flagship project of the BRI.

Pakistan’s deep sea port of Gwadar, one end of CPEC, located in Balochistan, is causing nightmares to India. Its administration is being handled by China. Thirty-five percent of the world’s oil supply flows from the Gulf to the rest of the world, in the sea lanes adjacent to Gwadar. India fears that if China were to block the sea lanes of communication near Gwadar, it would be choked. Northern India is already threatened because of Indian adventurism in the Ladakh region, which resulted in a sound beating of its troops at the hands of the Chinese military. The possible presence of Chinese naval ships at Gwadar will squeeze India from both ends and is adding to its sense of insecurity.

Attempts have been made by India in the past to deploy senior operatives of its infamous spy agency RAW in Balochistan. In March 2016, Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a serving Indian Navy Officer and senior RAW agent, was arrested by Pakistan’s security agencies. In a confession before a magistrate, Commander Jadhav admitted to hatching plots to recruit Baloch Sub-nationals, train them in sabotage and guerilla warfare, and then arm and launch them to wreak havoc in Balochistan. Their aim was to instill insurgency so that the Chinese engineers and workers on CPEC projects were traumatized and abandoned their tasks.

Commander Jadhav was tried in a Field General Court Martial since he was on trhe active list of the Indian Navy and was awarded the death sentence. He has not been sent to the gallows yet since the International Court of Justice has stayed his death sentence.

India was not deterred by the incarceration and admission of guilt by Commander Jadhav. It continues to launch secret agents who indulge in sedition, sabotage and terror activities to destabilize Pakistan.

Confessions of a retired Indian Army major have exposed Indian involvement in exporting state terrorism to Balochistan and other areas of Pakistan to create chaos and mayhem.

19 June was observed as the “International Day for Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict” but it made no dent in the Indian detestable actions. The deplorable situation of Muslim women being targeted by Indian military and paramilitary forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) continues to draw the ire of human rights activists but Indian generals and politicians, blinded by the hate-mongering Hindutva ideology, prescribe the use of rape as a weapon to suppress the Muslims.

India is also deeply entrenched in Afghanistan. The Taliban as well as the US administration see no place for India in Afghanistan, but its proximity to Pakistan and especially the areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) present a lucrative target. Indian spy agency RAW has created a nexus with the Afghan secret service the NDS, as well as the abhorrent Islamic State or Daesh, to launch terror attacks in Balochistan and KP to make Pakistan reel under acts of violence and terrorism.

India prides itself to be close to the Arab world but in the near past, the Arab media has picked up the cudgel on behalf of Indian Muslims to expose the Indian government’s anti-Muslim stance. Numerous articles have appeared in Arab dailies while the social media is abuzz with tweets warning the Indian government to desist from Islamophobia. Interestingly, members of the Royal Family in Oman and UAE have taken to sending messages via the social media that if India does not refrain from sending hate messages, especially through its Diaspora working in the Middle East, they will face the danger of being deported.

