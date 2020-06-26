SC issues notice to Maulvi Iftikhar over threat to Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a notice to Maulvi Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for using derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan said Justice Isa’s wife Sarina Isa filed an application at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station to register a first information report (FIR) regarding a video clip that went viral on social media of Maulvi Iftikhar where he is heard saying “Isa should be shot publicly”.

The attorney general said police have referred the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), adding that FIA has initiated proceedings under the Electronic Crimes Act.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed responded that the FIA is not doing anything and asked the attorney general to appear in court at the next hearing and assist the SC. The court also summoned the FIA director-general for the next hearing on July 2.

Maulvi Iftikhar’s lawyer said Iftikhar appeared before the court earlier but the police took him into custody, to which the chief justice questioned why the police took him. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked for Maulvi Iftikhar to appear before the court.