Rs4,960bn revenue collection target to be achieved, minister tells NA

–House approves 96 demands for grants

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that the government is confident of achieving the tax collection target of Rs4,960 billion set in the 2020-21 federal budget through Federal Board Revenue (FBR).

Concluding discussion on the Finance Bill 2020-21 in the National Assembly, the minister on the floor of the House pointed out that the present government inherited a weak economy, but due to its concerted efforts, the government succeeded in stabilising it.

He said that all the international financial institutions are praising Pakistan government’s performance on economic front.

Hammad said that presenting a tax free budget while enhancing allocations for development shows the true leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government is trying to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on the economy by pursuing a prudent strategy.

The minister categorically stated that the federal government has not withheld any funds of the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC). He said that the recommendations of the Senate for the Finance Bill 2020-21 would be given due consideration.

Earlier, the National Assembly approved 96 demands for grants pertaining to different ministries, divisions and departments for the next fiscal year.

Presented by Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, these demands were related to Climate Change, Commerce Division, Communications Division, Pakistan Post, Defense Division, Survey of Pakistan, Economic Affairs Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Foreign Affairs Division, Housing and Works Division, Human Rights Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Inter Provincial Coordination, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, Law and Justice Division, Federal Shariat Court, Council of Islamic Ideology, National Accountability Bureau, District Judiciary Islamabad Capital Territory, Maritime Affairs, Narcotics Control, National Assembly, The Senate, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning Development and Special Initiatives Division, CPEC Authority, Privatization Division, Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony Division, Science and Technology Division, States and Frontier Regions and Water Resources.

No cut motions were moved on these demands for grants.

The House also offered Fateha for former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan who passed away in Karachi on Friday.